Comparing Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) and Technology General (OTCMKTS:TCGN)

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) and Technology General (OTCMKTS:TCGN) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Howmet Aerospace and Technology General’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howmet Aerospace $14.19 billion 0.69 $470.00 million $2.11 10.63 Technology General N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Howmet Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Technology General.

Risk & Volatility

Howmet Aerospace has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology General has a beta of 6.78, indicating that its share price is 578% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Howmet Aerospace and Technology General, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howmet Aerospace 0 2 5 0 2.71 Technology General 0 0 0 0 N/A

Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.60%. Given Howmet Aerospace’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Howmet Aerospace is more favorable than Technology General.

Profitability

This table compares Howmet Aerospace and Technology General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howmet Aerospace 4.58% 21.09% 5.64% Technology General N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of Howmet Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Howmet Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of Technology General shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Howmet Aerospace beats Technology General on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. The company, formerly known as Arconic Inc., is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Technology General

Technology General Corporation engages in the manufacture of deep-drawn metal-formed products, and ice crushing and shaving equipment; manufacture and distribution of spray coating and industrial mixer systems; and sale of its products to various users primarily in the United States. It operates in three divisions: Precision Metalform, Eclipse Systems, and Clawson Machine. The Precision Metalform division manufactures various deep drawn metal components used primarily in the writing instruments industry and cosmetic industry. The Eclipse Systems division manufactures products, including spray coating systems, and industrial air-driven and electric mixers. Its spray coating systems are used primarily for coating industrial products and the industrial mixers are used in the chemical and food processing industries. The Clawson Machine division produces a line of ice crushing equipment that is used by hotels, restaurants, cruise liners, and related sectors. The company markets its products directly and through a network of distributors. It also owns and leases its buildings to industrial tenants. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Franklin, New Jersey.

