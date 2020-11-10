Comparing Exicure (XCUR) and The Competition

Exicure (NASDAQ: XCUR) is one of 762 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Exicure to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Exicure and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exicure 0 0 0 0 N/A Exicure Competitors 7428 20202 38165 1542 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 39.21%. Given Exicure’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exicure has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Exicure and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exicure -127.52% -24.26% -19.41% Exicure Competitors -3,244.20% -191.33% -30.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exicure and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Exicure $1.30 million -$26.30 million -3.57 Exicure Competitors $1.96 billion $223.49 million -2.06

Exicure’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Exicure. Exicure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.2% of Exicure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Exicure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Exicure has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exicure’s rivals have a beta of 0.69, indicating that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exicure beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors. The company is also developing XCUR-FXN, an SNAÂ-based therapeutic candidate that is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; and XCUR17, an SNA that targets the messenger RNA (mRNA) encoding interleukin 17 receptor alpha. It has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and license and development agreement with DERMELIX, LLC to research, develop, and commercialize its technology for the treatment of netherton syndrome. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

