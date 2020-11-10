Comparing BlueNRGY Group (OTCMKTS:CBDEF) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

BlueNRGY Group (OTCMKTS:CBDEF) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BlueNRGY Group and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueNRGY Group N/A N/A N/A Amkor Technology 6.39% 14.81% 6.29%

This table compares BlueNRGY Group and Amkor Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlueNRGY Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amkor Technology $4.05 billion 0.77 $120.89 million $0.56 22.89

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than BlueNRGY Group.

Volatility & Risk

BlueNRGY Group has a beta of -21.14, suggesting that its stock price is 2,214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BlueNRGY Group and Amkor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueNRGY Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Amkor Technology 1 1 2 0 2.25

Amkor Technology has a consensus price target of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 7.64%. Given Amkor Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than BlueNRGY Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.1% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.3% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats BlueNRGY Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlueNRGY Group

BlueNRGY Group Limited operates in the renewable energy and energy-efficiency sectors worldwide. The company's Solar PV segment is involved in the provision of engineering design, supply, and installation services to retail, commercial, and utility-scale customers with professional engineering solutions to make use of solar power. Its Parmac segment provides a range of mechanical services and air-conditioning services in support of developers, builders, and commercial tenants at the mid-tier level. The company's Monitoring & Performance Analytics segment offers device-agnostic energy monitoring solutions for solar photovoltaic installation. Its Power Plant Operations includes remote area power systems. BlueNRGY Group Limited markets its residential and commercial solar installations under the Westinghouse brand name. The company was formerly known as CBD Energy Limited and changed its name to BlueNRGY Group Limited in March 2015. BlueNRGY Group Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, copper clip, and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer and final test services; flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages used in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology, which replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

