Comparing Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) and Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) and Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Artemis Therapeutics has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flexible Solutions International has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and Flexible Solutions International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A Flexible Solutions International $27.44 million 1.25 $1.91 million $0.16 17.50

Flexible Solutions International has higher revenue and earnings than Artemis Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and Flexible Solutions International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -196.61% Flexible Solutions International 11.74% 15.50% 9.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Artemis Therapeutics and Flexible Solutions International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Flexible Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of Flexible Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Flexible Solutions International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flexible Solutions International beats Artemis Therapeutics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artemis Therapeutics

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers. The company offers thermal polyaspartates (TPAs) for oilfields to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. It also provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; and TPAs as additives for household laundry detergents, consumer care products, and pesticides. In addition, the company offers nitrogen conservation products for agriculture that slow down nitrogen loss from fields. Further, it provides HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the water's surface; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. The company is headquartered in Taber, Canada.

