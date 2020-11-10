Community Bank N.A. Sells 628 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in The Home Depot by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,716,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after purchasing an additional 700,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,067,000 after purchasing an additional 607,918 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $269.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.