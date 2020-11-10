Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cognex by 1,075.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,760 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth $1,696,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 61.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $7,051,000.00. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $727,100.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,857,861. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.