CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 79,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,939,000 after acquiring an additional 378,433 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,811. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CME Group from $181.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.18.

CME Group stock opened at $162.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.95. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

