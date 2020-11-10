City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock Position Reduced by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of City worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in City in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in City by 14.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in City in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in City in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in City in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get City alerts:

CHCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. City presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.67. City Holding has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.01.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $54.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.