CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Position in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of IAA worth $14,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in IAA by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in IAA by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 123,527 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IAA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the period.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. IAA has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IAA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IAA in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.07.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

