CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 8,006 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,009 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

