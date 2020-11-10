CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 58,388 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,388 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $12,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.48. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,379 shares of company stock worth $390,343. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

