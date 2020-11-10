CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alliant Energy worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 50.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.39. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.77 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

