CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,287 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,624 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $14,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 34.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 57.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $130.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 45.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.14.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

