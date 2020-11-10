CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 15,844 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 473,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,844 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

