CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 12,469 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,469 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Dynatrace worth $14,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 126.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.70. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $104,083.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,346.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,368,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,682 shares in the company, valued at $48,526,193.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,160 shares of company stock worth $10,418,580 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.26.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

