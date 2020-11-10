CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $14,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $118.30 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average is $93.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.39.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

