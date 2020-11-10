CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $271,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.48.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.56. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

