CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,044,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,993,000 after acquiring an additional 629,683 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 42.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,251 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,498,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,642,000 after acquiring an additional 164,530 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,190,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,937,000 after acquiring an additional 245,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $111.00 and a one year high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.93.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.