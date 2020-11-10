CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,910,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.15% of Five Below at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Five Below by 45.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,392,000 after buying an additional 103,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Five Below by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,767,000 after acquiring an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Five Below by 3.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $146.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $159.59.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

