CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 14,477 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,407 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $179.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.39. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $375.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.74.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.39.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

