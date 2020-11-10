CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $11.70 Million Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 199,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,704,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Brookfield Renewable at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEPC. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,241,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,620,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,259,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,064,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,829,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

NASDAQ BEPC opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $78.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2893 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

