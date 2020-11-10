CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106,544 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.08% of Entergy worth $14,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Entergy by 23.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $109.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average of $99.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

