CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $9.61 Million in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,608,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 49.6% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 1623 Capital LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 96.7% during the third quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,330.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,207.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,022.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8,316.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $1,490.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,236.53.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

