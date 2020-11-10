CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,701 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 70.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,257,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after buying an additional 24,287 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $450,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 100.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 202,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

