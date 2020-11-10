CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,535 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.11% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 128.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

