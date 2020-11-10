CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $9.59 Million Stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AON by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $192.91 on Tuesday. Aon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.07.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.