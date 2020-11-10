CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $9.34 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384,785 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several research firms have commented on C. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

