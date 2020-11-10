CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $9.09 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,956 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.05. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

