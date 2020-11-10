CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $15.01 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,812 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $15,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,934,901,000 after buying an additional 194,156 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Splunk by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,373,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 29.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,655 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,236,000 after buying an additional 291,031 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Splunk by 32,404.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $156,879,000 after buying an additional 787,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 7.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 731,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $145,283,000 after buying an additional 51,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total transaction of $2,989,932.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $506,268.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $226.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

SPLK stock opened at $196.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.04.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

