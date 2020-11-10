CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $14.48 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.08% of The Cooper Companies worth $14,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $351.74 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $371.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.51 and a 200-day moving average of $310.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.70. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. TheStreet upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.77.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

