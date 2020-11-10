CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $13.87 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Entegris worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 41.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.21.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

