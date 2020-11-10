CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $13.52 Million Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,276,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,009 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.81% of O-I Glass worth $13,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth $108,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth $122,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 162.6% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.64.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.09.

In other O-I Glass news, SVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 33,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $372,622.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

