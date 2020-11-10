CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $12.41 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,544 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.62. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $107.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUM. Bank of America increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.89.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $320,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,623 shares of company stock worth $2,472,706 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

