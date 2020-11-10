CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $12.12 Million Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,252,257 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Archrock worth $12,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Archrock by 88.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,976 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Archrock by 138.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Archrock by 40.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 479.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Archrock by 30.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AROC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Capital One Financial cut Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of AROC opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

