CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $11.51 Million Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 99.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,225 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 91.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 451.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,145.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.80. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

SNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

