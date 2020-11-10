CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $10.62 Million Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,743,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,462,667 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.95% of Plains GP worth $10,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 585,066 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

PAGP stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.16. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

