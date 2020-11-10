CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $10.14 Million Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,198,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,502 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.28% of Equitrans Midstream worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. Bank of America cut Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

