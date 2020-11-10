CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,553 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $53,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 21.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 210,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,700 shares of company stock worth $64,629,826 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.