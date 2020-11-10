CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $11,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,542,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 743.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after purchasing an additional 469,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,913,000 after purchasing an additional 400,040 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,271,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 168,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LBRDK. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $145.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 118.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.03 and its 200 day moving average is $135.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $156.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.