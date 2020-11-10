CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.32% of Carter’s worth $11,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.30.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $168,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $1,632,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRI opened at $83.09 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.