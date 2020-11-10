CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,111,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 132,494 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dan J. Hill bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,140. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NS stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.49. NuStar Energy L.P. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $29.36.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.81 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.30%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 57.76%.

NS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

