CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Berry Global Group worth $14,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $123,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 74.2% in the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Berry Global Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

BERY opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $2,868,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,916 shares of company stock worth $4,171,987. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.19.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

