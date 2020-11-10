CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $12,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS opened at $114.65 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.24.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $92,483.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,072,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $612,068.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,028,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,905,022. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

