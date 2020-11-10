CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 99,040 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,040 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEP opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.49%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

