CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 31,468 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,468 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $28,927,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,288,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,720,000 after purchasing an additional 357,379 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,011,000 after purchasing an additional 305,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,221,000 after purchasing an additional 187,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after purchasing an additional 169,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $150.18 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $171.29. The stock has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.05 and a 200-day moving average of $138.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

