CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,509 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in AT&T by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 107,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 85,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.