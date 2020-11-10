CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $14,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $185.85 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.79 and a 200 day moving average of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

