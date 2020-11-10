CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 94,888 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,888 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FMX opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average is $60.38. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $98.05.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.7333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

