Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,895,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,822,000 after acquiring an additional 100,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,709,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,064,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,582,000 after buying an additional 74,208 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,745,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,962,000 after buying an additional 163,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,836,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. 140166 cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

