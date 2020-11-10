Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 313,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD stock opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.89.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. 140166 lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.